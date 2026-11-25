Gathering Around the Table: A Special Edition of The Dish
As the holiday season begins we’re revisiting a few stories from the chefs, bakers, and home cooks across the state feeding their friends and neighbors, and building community one dish at a time.
- Grand Rapids couple creates community through bagels
- Unco Chad brings the spirit of aloha to Michigan
- Peterson's Fish Market: A U.P. fish fry worth the trip
As we begin planning our next season, we're looking for stories from every corner of the state. Tell us about a special family recipe, a restaurant creating exceptional food, or people in your community doing something a little different. We'd love to hear your ideas. Email: TheDish@MichiganPublic.org
If you'd like to hear more stories like these, subscribe to The Dish wherever you get your podcasts.