As the holiday season begins we’re revisiting a few stories from the chefs, bakers, and home cooks across the state feeding their friends and neighbors, and building community one dish at a time.



As we begin planning our next season, we're looking for stories from every corner of the state. Tell us about a special family recipe, a restaurant creating exceptional food, or people in your community doing something a little different. We'd love to hear your ideas. Email: TheDish@MichiganPublic.org

If you'd like to hear more stories like these, subscribe to The Dish wherever you get your podcasts.