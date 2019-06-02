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Another Democratic presidential candidate visiting Michigan this week

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published June 2, 2019 at 6:46 PM EDT
Elizabeth Warren speaking
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr

The race to the 2020 presidential election makes another stop in Michigan this week.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is the latest Democrat running for president to schedule campaign stops in Michigan. Warren will make appearances in Lansing and Detroit on Tuesday.

Michigan is becoming a frequent stop for major Democratic candidates including U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York). The state is also seeing lesser known candidates, like author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.

Donald Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016. He's made repeated trips to Michigan as president.

Many of the two dozen Democratic hopefuls are expected to be in Detroit at the end of July for a party-sponsored debate.

Michigan’s 2020 presidential primary is March 10
Tags
Politics & Government dncDonald TrumpElection 2020Democratic Partydemocratselizabeth warren
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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