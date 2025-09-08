Stateside: Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

Michigan has released partial voter roll information to the Department of Justice. Hayley Harding, reporter for Votebeat Michigan, spoke with us about what we know so far.

Then, Grace Carroll, a student at the Transom Story Workshop held at Interlochen Public Radio this August, took us to the Music House Museum and showed how federal cuts threaten its survival.

Also, participating artist Sarah Ellis talked about a Grand Rapids ArtPrize exhibition. Featuring the work of five artists, the exhibition's theme is "The Art of Democracy."

Plus, we were joined by the official historian of the city of Detroit, Jamon Jordan, and learned a bit about the history of the word "Michigander" on Michigan Public's new podcast, On Hand. Have any burning questions about the things that make Michigan, Michigan? Submit them to the pod here!

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: