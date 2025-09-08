© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published September 8, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
Michigan has released partial voter roll information to the Department of Justice. Hayley Harding, reporter for Votebeat Michigan, spoke with us about what we know so far.

Then, Grace Carroll, a student at the Transom Story Workshop held at Interlochen Public Radio this August, took us to the Music House Museum and showed how federal cuts threaten its survival.

Also, participating artist Sarah Ellis talked about a Grand Rapids ArtPrize exhibition. Featuring the work of five artists, the exhibition's theme is "The Art of Democracy."

Plus, we were joined by the official historian of the city of Detroit, Jamon Jordan, and learned a bit about the history of the word "Michigander" on Michigan Public's new podcast, On Hand. Have any burning questions about the things that make Michigan, Michigan? Submit them to the pod here!

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Hayley Harding, reporter for Votebeat Michigan
  • Grace Carroll, journalist and teacher
  • Sarah Ellis, artist
  • Jamon Jordan, official historian of the city of Detroit
trump administrationvoters rollsvotingliteracyart exhibitGrand RapidsMichigan historymichigan slangmichiganderfederal budgetbudget cutsmuseum
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
