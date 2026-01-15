Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026

First, we heard from reporter Rose White about her analysis of ICE activity in Michigan over the past year. She unpacked what a year’s worth of aggressive ICE enforcement looked like in Michigan.

Then, we pay a visit to Lovely Monkey Tattoo in Whitmore Lake to learn more about the art of medical tattooing. Artist Jamie Wedge explains her specialty: breast tattoos for cancer survivors and others who may need a realistic-looking areola or two.

And, we talked to comedian Amer Zahr about his recent experience performing in Nazareth, where Israeli police questioned him in between sets. He shared what happened, why he went, and how his comedy intersects with his politics and identity.

