Stateside: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Today on Stateside, the so-called Tunnel of Trees in Northern Michigan has been damaged after storms this week. A media representative for the North Region of MDOT talked to us about the downed section of trees.

Plus, where does plastic in Northern Michigan go? Michigan residents and plastic experts shared insight on this in a feature from Interlochen Public Radio.

Then, we revisited a conversation with an author and preacher whose memoir tells the story of his work on a campus farm.

And, the owner of a peanut brittle company shared her family's legacy of entrepreneurship—including one of the earliest Black-owned bars in Kalamazoo.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: