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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, April 16, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, the so-called Tunnel of Trees in Northern Michigan has been damaged after storms this week. A media representative for the North Region of MDOT talked to us about the downed section of trees.

Plus, where does plastic in Northern Michigan go? Michigan residents and plastic experts shared insight on this in a feature from Interlochen Public Radio.

Then, we revisited a conversation with an author and preacher whose memoir tells the story of his work on a campus farm.

And, the owner of a peanut brittle company shared her family's legacy of entrepreneurship—including one of the earliest Black-owned bars in Kalamazoo.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • James Lake, media representative for the North Region of MDOT
  • Hunter Schliess, Traverse City Resident
  • Anne McNeil, Chemistry professor at UM
  • Andy Gale, founder of the nonprofit Bay Area Recycling Community in Traverse City
  • Matt Flechter, recycling specialist with Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy
  • Jeff Chu, author, speaker and preacher
  • Doreen Gardner, CEO of Papa's Brittle
Tags
Stateside On Air climate changetunnel of treesnorthern michiganstormsrecyclingiprblack owned businessesentrepreneurshipKalamazooplastics
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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