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Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published August 27, 2026 at 5:08 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we talked to a reporter about how Michigan became a battleground in the development of large scale data centers. 

Then, we heard about how researchers from Michigan State University have teamed up with tribal nations in the Great Lakes to find out what trees can tell us about historical land management techniques used by Anishinaabe people. 

And a historic preservation officer from the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians discussed how dendrochronology findings affect her work, and shared information about proposed changes from the Trump administration could affect tribal input on historic preservation projects.

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dustin Walsh, Crain's Detroit Business senior reporter
  • Patrick Shea, reporter
  • Mae Wright, tribal historic preservation officer and NAGPRA representative for the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians
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Stateside On Air Data CenterLittle Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa IndianstreesMichigan State University
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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