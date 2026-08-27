Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026

Today on Stateside, we talked to a reporter about how Michigan became a battleground in the development of large scale data centers.

Then, we heard about how researchers from Michigan State University have teamed up with tribal nations in the Great Lakes to find out what trees can tell us about historical land management techniques used by Anishinaabe people.

And a historic preservation officer from the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians discussed how dendrochronology findings affect her work, and shared information about proposed changes from the Trump administration could affect tribal input on historic preservation projects.

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

