Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026

Cleanup continues in Grand Traverse County, where a Texas National Guard F-16 crashed last Thursday. Six people were hospitalized after exposure to hazardous contaminants at or near the crash site. A reporter in Northern Michigan updated us on the cleanup, and the Air Force assuming oversight of the investigation into the crash.

Then, we tagged along as conservationists release juvenile native sturgeon on the Boardman-Ottoway River.

We spoke with an archivist in Ypsilanti chronicling the sounds and people of local music scenes. The River Street Anthology received some $30,000 in grant funding this year, enabling its reach to extend beyond Ypsilanti.

Looking back into Lakes history, we found a period in which women took an unusually large share of the work staffing Michigan's lighthouses.

And longtime WDIV anchor Devin Scillian joined us to talk about the play he wrote, in production this week at the Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea.

Guests:

