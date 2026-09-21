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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Sep. 21, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 21, 2026 at 3:58 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

New reporting from the Detroit Free Press shows a resident at Michigan State's medical school has been accused of two sexual assaults on patients. Arpit Saxena, 39, is accused of sexually assaulting two patients in April 2025. The Detroit Free Press has learned that the day after the first allegation of sexual assault was made to police, Saxena continued to treat patients.

Alice Coltrane was a composer, pianist, harpist, and singer, born in Detroit in 1937. Many know her through her marriage to jazz great John Coltrane, who would’ve been 100 years old this year. We spoke with Andy Beta about his biography, Cosmic Music: The Life, Art, and Transcendence of Alice Coltrane. Beta is doing a virtual event with Detroit Public Library on Wednesday, September 23. Details here.

Plus, our On Hand team explores the volcanic ridge beneath us that most Michiganders don’t even know is there. Find the story here.

GUESTS:

  • Kristen Jordan Shamus, Detroit Free Press reporter
  • Andy Beta, author of Cosmic Music: the Life, Art, and Transcendence of Alice Coltrane
  • Erika Vye, geosciences research scientist at the Great Lakes Research Center at Michigan Tech University
  • Daniel Lizzadro-McPherson, geospatial research scientist at Michigan Tech University
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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