Stateside: Monday, Sep. 21, 2026

New reporting from the Detroit Free Press shows a resident at Michigan State's medical school has been accused of two sexual assaults on patients. Arpit Saxena, 39, is accused of sexually assaulting two patients in April 2025. The Detroit Free Press has learned that the day after the first allegation of sexual assault was made to police, Saxena continued to treat patients.

Alice Coltrane was a composer, pianist, harpist, and singer, born in Detroit in 1937. Many know her through her marriage to jazz great John Coltrane, who would’ve been 100 years old this year. We spoke with Andy Beta about his biography, Cosmic Music: The Life, Art, and Transcendence of Alice Coltrane. Beta is doing a virtual event with Detroit Public Library on Wednesday, September 23. Details here.

Plus, our On Hand team explores the volcanic ridge beneath us that most Michiganders don’t even know is there. Find the story here.

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