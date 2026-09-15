Stateside: Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2026
Michigan’s data center boom is facing strong new opposition, including the University of Michigan's data center project in Ypsilanti Township.
Then, Jim Abbott defied the odds, becoming a baseball legend — without a right hand. This summer he won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs.
Plus, a conversation with legendary filmmaker and novelist John Sayles. The story he published this year centers on Detroit in the auto industry’s golden years.
GUESTS:
- Dustin Walsh: a senior reporter, Crain’s Detroit Business
- Jim Abbott: former professional baseball pitcher
- John Sayles: filmmaker and screenwriter, author of Crucible