Stateside: Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2026

Michigan’s data center boom is facing strong new opposition, including the University of Michigan's data center project in Ypsilanti Township.

Then, Jim Abbott defied the odds, becoming a baseball legend — without a right hand. This summer he won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs.

Plus, a conversation with legendary filmmaker and novelist John Sayles. The story he published this year centers on Detroit in the auto industry’s golden years.

GUESTS:

