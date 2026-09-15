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Stateside: Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 15, 2026 at 3:58 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Michigan’s data center boom is facing strong new opposition, including the University of Michigan's data center project in Ypsilanti Township.

Then, Jim Abbott defied the odds, becoming a baseball legend — without a right hand. This summer he won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs.

Plus, a conversation with legendary filmmaker and novelist John Sayles. The story he published this year centers on Detroit in the auto industry’s golden years.

GUESTS:

  • Dustin Walsh: a senior reporter, Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Jim Abbott: former professional baseball pitcher
  • John Sayles: filmmaker and screenwriter, author of Crucible
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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