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Stateside: Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 8, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today, Canada's retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. go into effect. The new tariffs on Michigan's largest trade partner come a month after President Donald Trump imposed similar tariffs on Canadian imports. We talked to a supply chain expert about the potential long-term effects.

Then, the FAQ Squad dug into claims around U.S. Senate candidate Mike Roger's residency. Opponents have claimed he's a "Florida man," pointing to a home in Cape Coral, Florida. The Livingston County native currently lives in White Lake.

And why the Children's Foundation of Michigan is working to create an endowment for arts programming in Detroit. We spoke with the foundation's CEO, and actor and arts advocate Marc Evan Jackson.

Plus, poet Michael Lauchlan shared from his new collection, Running Lights. His writing moves from the mundane, everyday things to powerful themes of friendship and family.

GUESTS:

  • Jason Miller, professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University's Broad College of Business
  • Zoe Clark, political director and associate general manager for Michigan Public
  • Matt Mencarini, data and accountability reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Andrew Stein, president and CEO of The Children's Foundation of Michigan
  • Marc Evan Jackson, actor
  • Michael Lauchlan, poet, author of Running Lights
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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