Stateside: Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2026

Today, Canada's retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. go into effect. The new tariffs on Michigan's largest trade partner come a month after President Donald Trump imposed similar tariffs on Canadian imports. We talked to a supply chain expert about the potential long-term effects.

Then, the FAQ Squad dug into claims around U.S. Senate candidate Mike Roger's residency. Opponents have claimed he's a "Florida man," pointing to a home in Cape Coral, Florida. The Livingston County native currently lives in White Lake.

And why the Children's Foundation of Michigan is working to create an endowment for arts programming in Detroit. We spoke with the foundation's CEO, and actor and arts advocate Marc Evan Jackson.

Plus, poet Michael Lauchlan shared from his new collection, Running Lights. His writing moves from the mundane, everyday things to powerful themes of friendship and family.

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