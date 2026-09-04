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Stateside: Friday, Sep. 4, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 4, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Football kicks off our show today - because it's college football season, people. And when you talk about football you can't avoid the question: Why are Michigan and Ohio State such fierce rivals? The answer seems obvious, but there’s a little more historic and cultural meaning than you may have heard.

Then,  we dig into the ubiquity of euchre. Why is this card game so popular here? And does anyone outside the Midwest play it?

Plus, we’re headed to the U.P. to learn about the cultural significance of a regional delicacy: pasties. How did this humble hand pie become such a defining part of life above the bridge?

Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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