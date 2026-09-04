Stateside: Friday, Sep. 4, 2026

Football kicks off our show today - because it's college football season, people. And when you talk about football you can't avoid the question: Why are Michigan and Ohio State such fierce rivals? The answer seems obvious, but there’s a little more historic and cultural meaning than you may have heard.

Then, we dig into the ubiquity of euchre. Why is this card game so popular here? And does anyone outside the Midwest play it?

Plus, we’re headed to the U.P. to learn about the cultural significance of a regional delicacy: pasties. How did this humble hand pie become such a defining part of life above the bridge?