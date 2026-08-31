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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Aug. 31, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed met with Jewish Democratic voters over the weekend after August's contentious primary. We spoke with a reporter who was in the room.

Also, a new graphic novel from a Michigan school teacher imagines a young superhero finding her way in a post-WW2 America. Jason Douglas talked to us about the inspiration behind Jane American.

Then, we checked in with a Warren furniture maker about the tough decisions facing his family as trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada drive up the cost of doing business.

Plus, listeners from across the state shared their stories about ice cream!

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Andrew Lapin, senior reporter with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency
  • Jason Douglas, teacher and author of Jane America
  • Michael Howard, owner of Howard Family Designs
  • Mary Jean Raab, owner of Washtenaw Dairy
  • Nate and Nova Wilson, Saginaw residents
  • Dale Iverson, On Hand listener
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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