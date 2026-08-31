Stateside: Monday, Aug. 31, 2026

Today on Stateside, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed met with Jewish Democratic voters over the weekend after August's contentious primary. We spoke with a reporter who was in the room.

Also, a new graphic novel from a Michigan school teacher imagines a young superhero finding her way in a post-WW2 America. Jason Douglas talked to us about the inspiration behind Jane American.

Then, we checked in with a Warren furniture maker about the tough decisions facing his family as trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada drive up the cost of doing business.

Plus, listeners from across the state shared their stories about ice cream!

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

