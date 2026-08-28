Stateside: Friday, Aug. 28, 2026

Today on Stateside, what’s in a name of a Great Lake? We talked to historian Eric Hemenway to get a Native perspective on President Trump's proposed rename of Lake Ontario. Also, how a travel ban is upending life for one asylum seeker in Michigan.

Then, a conversation about how the state is trying to boost post-secondary education by breaking down barriers for students.

And, the former owner of a beloved Ypsilanti ice cream shop talks about bringing people together over a sweet treat.

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

