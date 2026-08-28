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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Aug. 28, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, what’s in a name of a Great Lake? We talked to historian Eric Hemenway to get a Native perspective on President Trump's proposed rename of Lake Ontario. Also, how a travel ban is upending life for one asylum seeker in Michigan.

Then, a conversation about how the state is trying to boost post-secondary education by breaking down barriers for students. 

And, the former owner of a beloved Ypsilanti ice cream shop talks about bringing people together over a sweet treat.

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Eric Hemenway, humanities program manager at the University of Michigan's School for Environment and Sustainability.
  • Beenish Ahmed, reporter at Michigan Public
  • Ryan Fewins-Bliss, executive director of Michigan College Access Network (MCAN)
  • Angel Griffith, MSU student and a Ticket to Tuition scholarship winner
  • Rob Hess, digital producer at Michigan Public and former owner of Go! Ice Cream in Ypsilanti
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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