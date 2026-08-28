Stateside: Friday, Aug. 28, 2026
Today on Stateside, what’s in a name of a Great Lake? We talked to historian Eric Hemenway to get a Native perspective on President Trump's proposed rename of Lake Ontario. Also, how a travel ban is upending life for one asylum seeker in Michigan.
Then, a conversation about how the state is trying to boost post-secondary education by breaking down barriers for students.
And, the former owner of a beloved Ypsilanti ice cream shop talks about bringing people together over a sweet treat.
GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Eric Hemenway, humanities program manager at the University of Michigan's School for Environment and Sustainability.
- Beenish Ahmed, reporter at Michigan Public
- Ryan Fewins-Bliss, executive director of Michigan College Access Network (MCAN)
- Angel Griffith, MSU student and a Ticket to Tuition scholarship winner
- Rob Hess, digital producer at Michigan Public and former owner of Go! Ice Cream in Ypsilanti