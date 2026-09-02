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Stateside: Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 2, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Arab American and Muslim voters are being invited to make a plan to participate in this year’s election. With Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate candidacy at the top of the Democratic ticket, this is arguably a generational moment in politics. We spoke to a member of the Muslim civic engagement group Emgage on voter organizing.

Plus, Congress passed a major bipartisan housing law trying to make it cheaper to build, buy, and rent. An urban planning expert from UM joined to to look at what these changes could mean for Michigan.

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GUESTS:

  • Layla Elabed, member of Emgage Action Organizing Team
  • Professor Lan Deng, Chair of the Urban and Regional Planning Program at the University of Michigan
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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