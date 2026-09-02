Stateside: Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026

Arab American and Muslim voters are being invited to make a plan to participate in this year’s election. With Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate candidacy at the top of the Democratic ticket, this is arguably a generational moment in politics. We spoke to a member of the Muslim civic engagement group Emgage on voter organizing.

Plus, Congress passed a major bipartisan housing law trying to make it cheaper to build, buy, and rent. An urban planning expert from UM joined to to look at what these changes could mean for Michigan.

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