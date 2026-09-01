Stateside: Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2026

Today on Stateside, an investigation found that officers in 40 local police departments in Michigan have handed migrants over to U.S. Border Patrol agents hundreds of times since 2021.

Michigan Public and Outlier Media found that in these incidents, deportations often began with seemingly trivial issues: a cracked windshield, jaywalking, a broken-down car, or simply an officer’s suspicion based on the language someone was speaking.

Lee la versión en español de este artículo. Co-published with Outlier Media.

Then, why local leaders in Kalamazoo dismantled a homeless encampment downtown—and what residents had to say about it. We spoke with two MLive reporters who followed the story.

And, a conversation with the first musical director behind the Broadway production of Come From Away. The show takes place in a small Canadian town where commercial airliners were directed to land on September 11, 2001. The University of Michigan will stage a production this fall, and other performances are scheduled around the state.

Plus, the sights and sounds at a scrabble tournament in Kalamazoo!

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

