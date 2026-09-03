Stateside: Thursday, Sep. 3, 2026

Researchers are looking into the respiratory effects of airborne cyanobacteria from plumes on Lake Erie. We spoke with a reporter about what we know of their pervasiveness and potential health effects.

What if nearly every part of a fish could be put to use and turned into something valuable? From Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North, we heard how Great Lakes fisheries can learn from Icelandic practices.

And Michigan townships and other smaller rural municipalities are having a hard time getting people to sign up to serve in elected and appointed leadership positions. Without a leader and little money, critical responsibilities are falling through the cracks.

Plus, the city of Saginaw is best known for its successful manufacturing industries, but it also has many ties to popular music from the late 20th century. A reporter from WCMU shared more about artists who hail from Saginaw and the city's lyrical references.

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