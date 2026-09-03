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Stateside: Thursday, Sep. 3, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 3, 2026 at 4:58 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Researchers are looking into the respiratory effects of airborne cyanobacteria from plumes on Lake Erie. We spoke with a reporter about what we know of their pervasiveness and potential health effects.

What if nearly every part of a fish could be put to use and turned into something valuable? From Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North, we heard how Great Lakes fisheries can learn from Icelandic practices.

And Michigan townships and other smaller rural municipalities are having a hard time getting people to sign up to serve in elected and appointed leadership positions. Without a leader and little money, critical responsibilities are falling through the cracks.

Plus, the city of Saginaw is best known for its successful manufacturing industries, but it also has many ties to popular music from the late 20th century. A reporter from WCMU shared more about artists who hail from Saginaw and the city's lyrical references.

GUESTS:

  • Carol Thompson, reporter with the Detroit News
  • Dan Wanshura, host of IPR's Points North
  • Ron French, senior enterprise reporter at Bridge Michigan
  • Cristin Coppess, reporter Central Michigan University Public Radio
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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