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Stateside: Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:56 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

The NCAA stated it will not overturn the win Michigan squeaked out on Sep. 5 over Western Michigan. So what happens next?

Plus, a special report from Michigan Public on how state prosecutors seek felony murder convictions and who ends up behind bars.

And on It’s Just Politics, Michigan’s chances to rewrite the state constitution. What will voters decide come this November? Find the full story here.

GUESTS:

  • Austin Meek, Michigan beat writer for The Athletic
  • Etai Smotrich-Barr, Michigan Public reporter in collaboration with the Investigative Reporting Lab at Yale
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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