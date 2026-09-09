Stateside: Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026
The NCAA stated it will not overturn the win Michigan squeaked out on Sep. 5 over Western Michigan. So what happens next?
Plus, a special report from Michigan Public on how state prosecutors seek felony murder convictions and who ends up behind bars.
And on It’s Just Politics, Michigan’s chances to rewrite the state constitution. What will voters decide come this November? Find the full story here.
GUESTS:
- Austin Meek, Michigan beat writer for The Athletic
- Etai Smotrich-Barr, Michigan Public reporter in collaboration with the Investigative Reporting Lab at Yale