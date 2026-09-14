Stateside: Monday, Sep. 14, 2026

The state experiments with a new system to boost road maintenance funds: what if we all paid for the miles we drive?

Also, former U.S. attorney Barb McQuade projects what it would look like to reboot American democracy in her latest book, The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government.

And we have a double-dose of favorite listener stories from our podcast series On Hand. Like the $5 pasty recipe. And the white squirrel of Wyoming.

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