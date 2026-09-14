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Stateside: Monday, Sep. 14, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 14, 2026 at 5:58 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

The state experiments with a new system to boost road maintenance funds: what if we all paid for the miles we drive?

Also, former U.S. attorney Barb McQuade projects what it would look like to reboot American democracy in her latest book, The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government.

And we have a double-dose of favorite listener stories from our podcast series On Hand. Like the $5 pasty recipe. And the white squirrel of Wyoming.

GUESTS:

  • Justin Hicks, reporter for MLive
  • John and Teri Flory, Wyoming, Michigan residents
  • Kathy Gibbons, Traverse City-based writer
  • Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney and University of Michigan law professor
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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