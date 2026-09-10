Stateside: Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026

Today, Western Michigan University president Russ Kavalhuna reflected on the controversial outcome of the Bronco's game against the Michigan Wolverines. The game represented an important chance for both teams to get an early season win. It also was a key revenue opportunity for Western’s athletic department, which received more than $1 million for playing a Big-10 team.

We also talk with Rick Williams, an artist widely known in Detroit’s sneaker world as a designer, entrepreneur, and co-founder of the Burn Rubber boutique. He's also a musician and tap dancer. Design and dance come together in his new project, Introducing Metal Feet.

And, an anthropologist who studies vaccine hesitancy talked about trends in vaccination rates. Today, Grand Valley State University’s Kristin Hedges tells us why the number of children attending school with a vaccine waiver is the highest it's been since 2013.

Plus, a story from Harvest Public Media explored why many farmers are choosing to fix their old tractors rather than buying new equipment.

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