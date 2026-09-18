© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Sept. 18, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, the Trump administration this week announced it will roll back rules governing power plant emissions, despite clear evidence of climate change and an overwhelming consensus among scientists that it is caused by human activity. We talked to Rachel Rothschild, an assistant professor at Michigan Law, whose work lies at the intersection between scientific research and public policy.

Also, The Dish takes a long weekend Up North with some of Traverse City's top chefs and explores what makes the food scene there so special.

Plus, writer Lillian Li on her smash novel Bad Asians, which imagines a group of high-achievers coming of age in the Great Recession. 

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rachel Rothschild, assistant professor at the University of Michigan Law School
  • Mercedes Mejia, Stateside senior producer and host of The Dish
  • Lillian Li, author of Bad Asians and Number One Chinese Restaurant
Tags
Stateside On Air climate changepower plantemissionsTraverse Cityrestaurantsmichigan writers
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button