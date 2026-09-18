Stateside: Friday, Sept. 18, 2026

Today on Stateside, the Trump administration this week announced it will roll back rules governing power plant emissions, despite clear evidence of climate change and an overwhelming consensus among scientists that it is caused by human activity. We talked to Rachel Rothschild, an assistant professor at Michigan Law, whose work lies at the intersection between scientific research and public policy.

Also, The Dish takes a long weekend Up North with some of Traverse City's top chefs and explores what makes the food scene there so special.

Plus, writer Lillian Li on her smash novel Bad Asians, which imagines a group of high-achievers coming of age in the Great Recession.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

