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Stateside: Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested the highest number of people in Michigan this summer. The highest since President Donald Trump took office. We break down the numbers with MLive investigative reporter, Rose White.

Then, what do Uzbek melons and Detroit barbecues have in common? More than you'd think. A conversation with food writer and Michigander, Anna Ansari.

Plus, on Its Just Politics, absentee ballots will start hitting mailboxes soon. Find the full story here.

GUESTS:

  • Rose White, MLive Investigative Reporter
  • Anna Ansari, author of Silk Roads: A Flavour Odyssey with Recipes from Baku to Beijing
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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