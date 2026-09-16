Stateside: Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested the highest number of people in Michigan this summer. The highest since President Donald Trump took office. We break down the numbers with MLive investigative reporter, Rose White.

Then, what do Uzbek melons and Detroit barbecues have in common? More than you'd think. A conversation with food writer and Michigander, Anna Ansari.

Plus, on Its Just Politics, absentee ballots will start hitting mailboxes soon. Find the full story here.

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