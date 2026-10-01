Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026
Today we began a series of conversations with candidates for Michigan Supreme Court. Michigan Public Morning Host Doug Tribou spoke with each. First up: Republican Michael Warren.
Next, Etai Smotrich-Barr from the Michigan Public newsroom spoke to University of Michigan students about the recent reversal of policy on grades for first-year undergraduates.
We heard the experiences of one worker and her employer with MI-Tri Share, a new state program that shares the costs of child-care three ways.
And we finished with a visit to Dexter Cider Mill, the oldest continually-operating mill in the state.
Guests on today's show:
- Michael Warren, Republican candidate for Michigan Supreme Court.
- Sarah Spencer, Landen Winsor, Inaaya Nazmeen, Johnny Cornman, and Tess Paggnotto, all students at the University of Michigan
- Kiara Scott, administrative professional, HealthWest Behavioral Health Clinic
- Laurie Evans, human resources professional at
HealthWest Behavioral Health Clinic
- Nancy Steinhauer, co-owner, Dexter Cider Mill