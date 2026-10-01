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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026

Published October 1, 2026 at 5:23 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today we began a series of conversations with candidates for Michigan Supreme Court. Michigan Public Morning Host Doug Tribou spoke with each. First up: Republican Michael Warren.
Next, Etai Smotrich-Barr from the Michigan Public newsroom spoke to University of Michigan students about the recent reversal of policy on grades for first-year undergraduates.
We heard the experiences of one worker and her employer with MI-Tri Share, a new state program that shares the costs of child-care three ways.
And we finished with a visit to Dexter Cider Mill, the oldest continually-operating mill in the state.

Guests on today's show:

  • Michael Warren, Republican candidate for Michigan Supreme Court.
  • Sarah Spencer, Landen Winsor, Inaaya Nazmeen, Johnny Cornman, and Tess Paggnotto, all students at the University of Michigan
  • Kiara Scott, administrative professional, HealthWest Behavioral Health Clinic
  • Laurie Evans, human resources professional at
    HealthWest Behavioral Health Clinic
  • Nancy Steinhauer, co-owner, Dexter Cider Mill
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