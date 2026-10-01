Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026

Today we began a series of conversations with candidates for Michigan Supreme Court. Michigan Public Morning Host Doug Tribou spoke with each. First up: Republican Michael Warren.

Next, Etai Smotrich-Barr from the Michigan Public newsroom spoke to University of Michigan students about the recent reversal of policy on grades for first-year undergraduates.

We heard the experiences of one worker and her employer with MI-Tri Share, a new state program that shares the costs of child-care three ways.

And we finished with a visit to Dexter Cider Mill, the oldest continually-operating mill in the state.

Guests on today's show:

