Stateside: Friday, Sept. 25, 2026

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield faces felony charges over campaign contributions, following his fall from political prominence amid corruption allegations. We spoke with Bridge Michigan politics reporter Simon Schuster about his reporting.

Then, Grand Rapids resident Mario David Coronado Juarez died in a car crash shortly after an encounter with ICE agents last Sunday. While officials say there was no pursuit, questions remain about the moments before the crash. Stateside Producer Michelle Jokisch Polo has been following the story.

Plus, a federal judge heard emergency testimony this week from Krystal Clark, who is seeking to leave the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility due to alleged life-threatening toxic mold exposure. Michigan Public’s Zena Issa had the details.

And as the Festival of the Book takes place in Harbor Springs, IPR’s Astrid Code visited Petoskey to follow in Ernest Hemingway’s footsteps at his old summer haunts.

Finally, Michigan lawmaker Tom Barrett discusses the impact of AI technology and the growth of data centers across the state, exploring what these developments mean for Michigan’s future. He spoke on the weekly call-in show, Michigan We Need To Talk.

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