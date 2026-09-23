Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026

Today on Stateside, after federal funding losses, two Detroit museums are asking voters to contribute to a new funding model. We'll talk to the heads of those museums about the Say Yes to Our Story millage.

Also, the Detroit Tigers’ ballpark has a new name. Fan reactions are mixed, but it isn't the first stadium naming controversy in Detroit. We talk to veteran Detroit reporter Bill McGraw to get some historical context on the new name.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

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