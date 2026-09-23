Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026
Today on Stateside, after federal funding losses, two Detroit museums are asking voters to contribute to a new funding model. We'll talk to the heads of those museums about the Say Yes to Our Story millage.
Also, the Detroit Tigers’ ballpark has a new name. Fan reactions are mixed, but it isn't the first stadium naming controversy in Detroit. We talk to veteran Detroit reporter Bill McGraw to get some historical context on the new name.
Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Neil Barclay, president and CEO of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
- Elana Rugh, president and CEO of the Detroit Historical Society
- Bill McGraw, veteran journalist and Detroit historian