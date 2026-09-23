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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 23, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, after federal funding losses, two Detroit museums are asking voters to contribute to a new funding model. We'll talk to the heads of those museums about the Say Yes to Our Story millage.

Also, the Detroit Tigers’ ballpark has a new name. Fan reactions are mixed, but it isn't the first stadium naming controversy in Detroit. We talk to veteran Detroit reporter Bill McGraw to get some historical context on the new name.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Neil Barclay, president and CEO of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
  • Elana Rugh, president and CEO of the Detroit Historical Society
  • Bill McGraw, veteran journalist and Detroit historian
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Stateside On Air charles h. wright museum of african american historydetroit historical societymuseumsnew votersDetroit Tigerscomerica
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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