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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026

Published September 24, 2026 at 3:59 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today's show began with MLive reporter Garret M. Ellison discussing Michigan's work cataloging sites contaminated with PFAS, the so-called forever chemicals that can harm human reproductive and immune systems. He also outlined why PFAS cleanup is challenging.

Then, Jason Schultz of the Archives of Michigan told the story of the Spiritualist movement that swept through southwestern Michigan in the 19th century.

Plus, we brought you an episode of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast, "Tossing and Turning," chronicling one summer adventure turned tragic and one Michigander's path to healing.

Guests:

  • Garret M Ellison, environment reporter for MLive
  • Jason Schultz, archivist for Archives of Michigan
  • More information here on Points North.
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