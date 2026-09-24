Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026

Today's show began with MLive reporter Garret M. Ellison discussing Michigan's work cataloging sites contaminated with PFAS, the so-called forever chemicals that can harm human reproductive and immune systems. He also outlined why PFAS cleanup is challenging.

Then, Jason Schultz of the Archives of Michigan told the story of the Spiritualist movement that swept through southwestern Michigan in the 19th century.

Plus, we brought you an episode of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast, "Tossing and Turning," chronicling one summer adventure turned tragic and one Michigander's path to healing.

Guests:

