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Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 29, 2026 at 6:07 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Absentee voting for the November midterms is underway, and early voting is coming up soon. Michigan Public's Dustin Dwyer has been answering questions about the midterms in a project we call The Mids. Today he answered the question: why do we vote on university boards in Michigan?

Deer are altering forests across the Midwest. What does one guy in Wisconsin want to do about it? Ellie Katz with Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North podcast has the story.

Sierra Biidaaban Nadeau has been working on a book about the history of Indian boarding schools in Michigan – schools the federal government acknowledges were host to rampant physical, sexual, and emotional abuse; disease; and lack of healthcare.

A year ago, a gunman burned a Mormon Church in Grand Blanc Township to the ground and also lethally shot four church members: Thelma Armstrong, John Bond, Craig Hayden, and Pat Howard. The Mormon community held services and broke ground for a new building yesterday. Michigan Public’s Beenish Ahmed was there.

GUESTS:

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter Michigan Public
  • Ellie Katz, producer/reporter with IPRs Points North podcast
  • Sierra Biidaaban Nadeau a reporting specialist for the Native service organization Miigwech Inc.
  • Beenish Ahmed, reporter Michigan Public
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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