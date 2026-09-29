Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026

Absentee voting for the November midterms is underway, and early voting is coming up soon. Michigan Public's Dustin Dwyer has been answering questions about the midterms in a project we call The Mids. Today he answered the question: why do we vote on university boards in Michigan?

Deer are altering forests across the Midwest. What does one guy in Wisconsin want to do about it? Ellie Katz with Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North podcast has the story.

Sierra Biidaaban Nadeau has been working on a book about the history of Indian boarding schools in Michigan – schools the federal government acknowledges were host to rampant physical, sexual, and emotional abuse; disease; and lack of healthcare.

A year ago, a gunman burned a Mormon Church in Grand Blanc Township to the ground and also lethally shot four church members: Thelma Armstrong, John Bond, Craig Hayden, and Pat Howard. The Mormon community held services and broke ground for a new building yesterday. Michigan Public’s Beenish Ahmed was there.

GUESTS:

