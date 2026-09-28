Stateside: Monday, Sept 28, 2026

Today we kicked off with a survey of local elected officials, collecting their views on data centers. Stephanie Leiser of Michigan's Director of Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy shares what this year's results revealed.

Then, a report from WCMU News about a discovery in the town of Harrisville: a mysterious safe unearthed during a construction project — listen in for the big reveal. It's probably not what you were expecting.

Steve Carmody from Michigan Public's newsroom reports on one of the most closely-watched Congressional races of the year, Michigan's 10th district, where voters — mostly in Macomb County — will choose a successor to Republican John James. We follow up with an extended conversation with an Oakland University professor whose research focuses on civic dialogue.

Following up on last week's On Hand episode, exploring the Keewenaw Peninsula's volcanic history, a listener shares some lovely memories from her time there.

And we finish by chatting about Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander's emotional last game, with Carlos Guillen, the play-by-play broadcaster who anchors the Tigers' Spanish language coverage.

Stephanie Leiser, lecturer and Director of Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy (CLOSUP), Ford School for Public Policy, University of Michigan.

Emma George-Griffin, Rural Life and Agriculture Reporter, WCMU.

Steve Carmody, Mid-Michigan reporter, Michigan Public.

David Dulio, Professor of Political Science Department and Director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Oakland University.

On Hand: Your Stories

Carlos Guillen, Detroit Tigers