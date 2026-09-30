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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 30, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, where do young people turn when the moral stances that move them are not easy to find in the current political landscape? We talked to one young voter to find out in our latest installment of What the Vote?.

Then, Michigan's environmental agency is sending investigators to look into complaints of noxious odors using finely tuned instruments: their noses.

Plus, journalist Andrew Lapin brought us a tale of two bridges: the Ambassador, the Gordie Howe, and the guy who put a wrench in U.S.-Canadian relations.

Finally, scientists at the University of Michigan have figured out a new way to break down nitrate, a major water pollutant found in fertilizers. We talked to one of the lead researchers about what this could mean for cleaning up the country's waterways.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

Guests on today's show:

  • Dewaynia English, young voter from Kentwood, Mich.
  • Elliot Russell, WMUK reporter
  • Andrew Lapin, senior reporter with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency
  • Nathaniel Szymczak, Professor of Chemistry at the University of Michigan
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Stateside On Air new voters2026 Midterm ElectionGordie Howe International BridgeAmbassador Bridgewater pollutionenvironment great lakes energy departmentenvironmental protection
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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