Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026

Today on Stateside, where do young people turn when the moral stances that move them are not easy to find in the current political landscape? We talked to one young voter to find out in our latest installment of What the Vote?.

Then, Michigan's environmental agency is sending investigators to look into complaints of noxious odors using finely tuned instruments: their noses.

Plus, journalist Andrew Lapin brought us a tale of two bridges: the Ambassador, the Gordie Howe, and the guy who put a wrench in U.S.-Canadian relations.

Finally, scientists at the University of Michigan have figured out a new way to break down nitrate, a major water pollutant found in fertilizers. We talked to one of the lead researchers about what this could mean for cleaning up the country's waterways.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

Guests on today's show:

