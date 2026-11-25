More than 2.5 million Michiganders expected to travel for Thanksgiving holiday
Falling gasoline prices and concerns about domestic air travel may have some Michiganders rethinking their Thanksgiving travel plans.
Based on a survey from earlier this fall, AAA Michigan predicts 2.5 million Michiganders plan to travel more than 50 miles during the holidays. That’s down 0.1% from last year, but still near recent record highs, AAA said.
AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland still expects a drop in people driving during the holidays despite a sharp drop in gas prices since the survey was taken.
“While prices in Michigan have dipped over the last couple of weeks, and while that’s down quite a bit from what we saw a month ago, it’s still close to 63 cents higher than what drivers saw last Thanksgiving," Woodland said.
The leveling of Michigan's expected Thanksgiving travel mirrors the national trend, with affordability a contributing factor, AAA said.
Some Michiganders may also be rethinking flying during the Thanksgiving holiday after the recent nationwide ground stop. Woodland recommends getting travel insurance just in case.