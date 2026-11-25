Falling gasoline prices and concerns about domestic air travel may have some Michiganders rethinking their Thanksgiving travel plans.

Based on a survey from earlier this fall, AAA Michigan predicts 2.5 million Michiganders plan to travel more than 50 miles during the holidays. That’s down 0.1% from last year, but still near recent record highs, AAA said.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland still expects a drop in people driving during the holidays despite a sharp drop in gas prices since the survey was taken.

“While prices in Michigan have dipped over the last couple of weeks, and while that’s down quite a bit from what we saw a month ago, it’s still close to 63 cents higher than what drivers saw last Thanksgiving," Woodland said.

The leveling of Michigan's expected Thanksgiving travel mirrors the national trend, with affordability a contributing factor, AAA said.

Some Michiganders may also be rethinking flying during the Thanksgiving holiday after the recent nationwide ground stop. Woodland recommends getting travel insurance just in case.