Internal Meta documents show the company planned to boost Instagram use among teens by targeting schools in an initiative it named "Project Gryffindor."

The project focused on growing what it called "school communities" in the U.S. by encouraging teens to include their school banner on their profiles and establishing a student directory that allows users to see and connect with others from their school who use the platform.

Meta launched the initiative in 2025, calling it a "school partnership program," and significantly expanded it in September 2026. The company said almost 17,000 schools had signed up for the program at the time.

Meta said the program sought to provide a safer experience on Instagram for children, including protecting them from bullying and online risks by allowing educators to report safety concerns to the company.

Another feature gives school-related accounts the ability to post stories and notes visible to all verified students and parents in a school community. Meta said these features would help students and parents stay informed about happenings at school. The announcement gave an example of a school using the Instagram Stories feature to share a notice of basketball tryouts.

However, in internal documents prior to the program's public launch, the company discussed more explicitly commercial motivations for establishing school networks. In a 2024 presentation on Project Gryffindor, Meta said that embedding in schools was a way to increase user "acquisition," "friending" and "invites" to join Instagram. Gryffindor is one of the four Hogwarts school houses from the Harry Potter books.

"We believe network connections will fuel organic and unattributed acquisition," the project's presentation states, referring to adding new users.

In another internal presentation from 2023, titled "Unlocking New Networks Through School Communities," Meta stated that its school program would "give teens a new reason to join / find more value in IG [Instagram]."

"Our current strategy of relying on power user teens to get less active friends onto IG may not be effective if there are full communities of teens that have not yet joined IG," the presentation stated.

The previously unreported Meta documents are part of evidence obtained by lawyers through discovery in a multidistrict lawsuit alleging that social media platforms are designed to be harmful to users under 18, and that the companies knew their products carried risks they failed to disclose. Meta, alongside TikTok, Google and Snap, are defendants in the cases, which were brought by children and their families, school districts and state attorneys general.

Mike Stewart / Associated Press A cell phone locker is seen at Ronald McNair Sr. High School, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Atlanta.

Online safety experts interviewed by NPR said that rather than boosting online safety, Instagram's school partnership program could make teen users more vulnerable to mental health issues and increase their likelihood of being targeted by predators.

"Meta's own documents refer to this very program as a mere way to get more teens addicted to Instagram and Facebook," said Sacha Haworth, the executive director of the Tech Oversight Project, a nonprofit advocacy group focused on tech policy. "Meta's latest attempt to trojan-horse their tech into the school day shows the business strategy remains the same: maximize their profits at our kids' expense."

According to Paul Raffile, a cybersecurity investigator, Instagram's school partnership program could create privacy and security vulnerabilities to teens' accounts that could be "a loophole that scammers, sextortion scammers, as well as groomers, would obviously exploit."

Using schools to recruit teen Instagram users

Meta has long focused on boosting Instagram's popularity among teenagers. The social media giant viewed the slowdown in teen Instagram user growth since TikTok's US launch in 2018 as "an existential threat for not just IG [Instagram] but the company overall," according to other internal documents submitted as evidence in the multidistrict lawsuit.

Internal documents show that as early as 2015, the company was making plans to form relationships with schools to acquire new teen users.

One company presentation from 2023 stated: "Our competitors in social connection are leveraging school integrations as a way to keep in touch with their community. Can we take things a step further and use school networks as a lever for acquisitions?" Snapchat also has a school and college community program, where users can apply to have their school badge displayed on their profile, which has faced criticism for facilitating inappropriate posts and bullying.

Another Meta document discussed how acquiring teen users would have the knock-on effect of introducing younger children to the platform. "Teens strongly influenced preteens' understanding of what and how frequently to share on Instagram," the document said. Meta's own policy states that Instagram users must be at least 13 years old to have an account.

In another internal Meta presentation focused on the long-term retention of users on Facebook, a bullet point stated: "Tweens (approximate age 10-12) are special. People who join Facebook as tweens have the highest long term retention out of all age groups." Facebook also has a minimum age requirement of 13 to use the platform.

Targeting schools may also have served as a strategy to increase the amount of time teens spent on Instagram. In a 2025 legal brieffiled on behalf of school districts and boards of education across the country, lawyers cited a 2015 internal comment from a Meta employee describing the company's engagement goals: "One of the things we need to optimize for is sneaking a look at your phone under your desk in the middle of Chemistry :)."

Meta targeted push notifications to students within specific schools, which it called "school blasts," the same legal brief states. The aim of these "blasts" was to "tip schools from inactive to active via network effects and incrementally increase teen MAP [monthly active persons] in those schools," the brief said.

The legal brief also outlined how the company developed the technical capability to determine when teen users were at school, "using location and school-specific information collected through data harvesting."

This contrasts with public statements Meta has made about teens' use of Instagram. "We don't want social media to be a distraction from school," the company said in its September 2026 announcement the school partnership program was expanding.

Meta spokesperson, Liza Crenshaw, said in a statement to NPR: "This story completely mischaracterizes a positive program that helps thousands of U.S. schools protect their students online, communicate with them safely about extracurricular activities, and easily report safety issues. In the past year, we've reviewed over 90% of bullying and harassment reports from participating schools within 48 hours. We don't want Instagram to be a distraction during class."

Through its Instagram Teen Accounts program, parents have been able to block their teens' access during the school day, since 2022, Crenshaw said.

Program could increase risk of predators targeting teens

Children participating in the school partnership program are verified by a third-party app and can display their school badge on their profile, which is visible to other teens they follow. "To help stay connected to classmates, students can see a directory of other students at their school, or make a school banner," Meta said in its September 2026 press release.

However, online safety experts interviewed by NPR say that rather than making teen users safer, the school partnership program could increase their vulnerability to being targeted by predators and scammers.

"This goes against all the internet safety training that parents and teachers have been trying to instill in their kids all these years," said John DeMay, whose 17-year-old son Jordan DeMay died by suicide in 2022 after being targeted in a sextortion blackmail scam on Instagram.

Michael Dwyer / Associated Press The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, Oct. 14, 2022.

Teens in the U.S. are frequently targeted by sextortionists — scammers who typically pretend to be a romantic interest about the same age as their target, who then groom the teen and convince them to send sexually compromising photographs of themselves. Once the pictures are sent, the scammers reveal themselves to be blackmailers, threatening to send the pictures to their victims' contacts if they don't comply with their requests for money.

Many victims are teen boys, dozens of whom have died by suicide because of their victimization by sextortionists, according to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

One of the first pieces of information scammers want to extract from their victim is where they go to school, said Raffile. Because scammers often pose as teenagers online themselves, they would be able to see their victim's school banner if the victim starts to follow them on Instagram.

Identifying where a victim goes to school is "actually written into the script that the scammers use," he said. "Later on, when it comes time for the blackmail, they will use that information, threaten to send it to everybody in the school. They will find teachers and coaches at the school and threaten to send this content to them."

While Meta uses a third-party to verify students' email addresses before they are admitted into their school's partnership program, the student's accounts could easily be breached, experts said.

"There's nothing to say that you know a student's account can't get hacked and then taken by a criminal and then used for all sorts of nefarious purposes, whether it be sextortion, grooming," said Raffile. "Once an account is embedded within a school and has an active school profile, they can see all sorts of things like directories of the different clubs, different groups on campus, and that's a sextortionist's dream."

Teen Instagram accounts are often targets of hacking and security breaches, which can include social engineering and account takeover schemes, child safety advocates and experts said.

In one case, in February 2026, an online child predator hijacked hundreds of young people's social media accounts, including Instagram and Snapchat, before threatening to release sexually explicit images, according to a Department of Justice announcement.

"Facebook and Instagram and most of these social media platforms are not secure. They do not have enough security measures in place to keep the bad actors out. As we know, how easy it is for literally anybody, even a child, a 10-year-old child, to go and create an account and start using it," DeMay said. "Bad actors and adult criminals can do the same thing."

Meta did not provide a response to NPR about sextortion and cybersecurity concerns.

Partnership claims disputed by education nonprofit

In a September 2026 press release, Meta said its School Partnership Program was developed "in partnership" with the International Society for Technology in Education and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ISTE+ASCD), an education nonprofit.

ISTE+ASCD disputed the characterization that it is a partner on the project, and said it undertook "contract work" for the project to develop a process for educators to report inappropriate posts and accounts. That work concluded in 2025, the organization said.

When asked by NPR why Meta referred to ISTE+ASCD as a partner on its school partnership program a year after their contract concluded, Crenshaw said: "We were proud to work with ISTE on the initial development of the School Partnership Program."

Crenshaw said the program has since evolved and "ISTE has not been part of that work."

Both Meta and ISTE told NPR that ISTE initially reached out to Meta.

"School leaders had been telling us they needed more options to remove disruptive posts and accounts on Instagram," said ISTE spokesperson Daniel Obregon. "We shared that feedback with Meta and were contracted to help collect educator feedback and test the new [account reporting] functionality in schools."

This year, Meta has settled and lost several lawsuits alleging its products are harmful to children.

In August 2026, Meta agreed to a settlement worth up to $17.1 billion to resolve claims brought by dozens of state attorneys general alleging that Facebook and Instagram were designed to encourage compulsive use among children and teenagers and that the company misled the public about the risks. As part of the settlement, Meta denied the allegations against it.

In a landmark trial in Los Angeles in March 2026, a jury found that co-defendants YouTube and Meta designed their platforms to be addictive to young users. Meta also lost a two-phase lawsuit brought by the New Mexico attorney general, in which a jury found the company had misled consumers about the safety of its platforms and knowingly harmed children. Meta is appealing the verdict.

"How irresponsible for a company who has just been held liable in multiple lawsuits across the U.S. for intentionally harming teens and putting their privacy and safety at risk," said Raffile. "Now they're trying to get embedded into the schools.



Copyright 2026 NPR