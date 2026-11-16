Ellen Rowe’s All About the Trio rings in the season with guest vibraphonist Cary Kocher for an afternoon of holiday favorites reimagined through a jazz lens. The trio and special guest will take familiar seasonal melodies and open them up — swinging, reharmonizing, and improvising on the songs of the season the way jazz musicians have done since the genre first got its hands on Christmas music. Expect warmth, wit, and plenty of holiday cheer — Rowe, Keller, Siers, and Kocher have an easy chemistry and know how to make the standards sparkle while still keeping the swing front and center.

Ellen Rowe, piano; Paul Keller, bass; Pete Siers, drums; Cary Kocher, vibraphone