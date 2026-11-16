They filled the House with joy last December, and they’re coming back for more. Jazz, boogie-woogie, and blues piano master Mark Lincoln Braun (Mr. B) returns to KCH with Ann Arbor’s own champions of traditional jazz, The Kerrytown Stompers, for a second helping of the irresistible, foot-stomping chemistry that had last year’s audience grinning ear to ear. The perfect cure for December’s chill.

Mark Braun “Mr. B”, piano/vocals; Pete Siers, drums; Dave Kosmyna, cornet; Alex Belhaj, guitar and banjo

Kurt Krahnke, bass; Chris Tabaczynski, clarinet; Chris Smith, trombone