Mr. B & The Kerrytown Stompers: Let the Good Times Stomp!
Mr. B & The Kerrytown Stompers: Let the Good Times Stomp!
They filled the House with joy last December, and they’re coming back for more. Jazz, boogie-woogie, and blues piano master Mark Lincoln Braun (Mr. B) returns to KCH with Ann Arbor’s own champions of traditional jazz, The Kerrytown Stompers, for a second helping of the irresistible, foot-stomping chemistry that had last year’s audience grinning ear to ear. The perfect cure for December’s chill.
Mark Braun “Mr. B”, piano/vocals; Pete Siers, drums; Dave Kosmyna, cornet; Alex Belhaj, guitar and banjo
Kurt Krahnke, bass; Chris Tabaczynski, clarinet; Chris Smith, trombone
Kerrytown Concert House
Adults: $32-42; Students & Youth: $20-30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kerrytown Concert House
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
Kerrytown Concert House
415 N. 4th Ave.Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com