A new survey shows, despite a slow start, Michigan retailers are seeing an increase in sales going into the heart of the holiday shopping season.

Vic Veda, Vice President of Communications at the Michigan Retailers Association, said retail sales are picking up after a sluggish September and improving October. She said a growing number of holiday shoppers are looking to give something different.

“27% of shoppers are looking for some sort of experience to gift," Veda said. "And that’s up from 19% about five years ago. But these types of gifts are very popular among Gen Z."

Experiential gift ideas include salon gift cards and family escape room trips.

Veda also said the MRA's survey shows some shoppers are moving away from buying gifts online, though more than half of holiday shoppers surveyed say they plan to shop online.

Retailers are also optimistic this holiday season; in the survey, 59% of retailers predicted their sales would increase, while 25% anticipate their sales to decline, the MRA said.

The National Retail Federation predicts retail sales in November and December will grow 4.2% over 2025, the MRA said.