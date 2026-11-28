The small business Saturday shopping trend could increase investment in Michigan communities this holiday season.

The trend was originally promoted by American Express. But Brian Calley, who heads the Small Business Association of Michigan, said it has real local benefits.

“Small businesses are the main event of the economy,” Calley said. “So if a healthy local community is important to you, then it’s worth it to go out of your way to support local small businesses. It’s just a practical way to support your community.”

Calley said it’s worth shopping with a small business even if prices are a little higher than at a giant retailer. But, he said, there are important small businesses in Michigan outside of the retail space.

“The tourism industry and the service industry are both very much dominated by small business,” Calley said. “And these days people are really into experiences.”