Seed collecting effort seeks to increase native grassland species

The Saul Lake Bog Nature Preserve, located in Rockford, MI, is hosting a conservancy effort on Oct. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for volunteers to collect various native grassland seeds with the goal of increasing its habitat.

The 123-acre preserve was established in 1989 by the Land Conservancy of West Michigan. It contains walking paths, boardwalks, and outlooks in addition to native grasses and wildflowers.

The goal of the event is to expand the native grassland species found on the bog. Volunteers will gather at the parking lot before hiking into the preserve. The seed activity will take place even in the event of rain or inclement weather, according to the website .

Marie Orttenburger, the communications and outreach director of the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, said those attending can expect to collect seeds from species that represent native prairie communities.

“Plant species we'll be collecting include tallgrass species like big bluestem (Andropogon gerardii) and Canada wild rye (Elymus canadensis), as well as showy wildflowers such as bee balm (Monarda fistulosa), yellow coneflower (Ratibida pinnata), and tall coreopsis (Coreopsis tripteris),” said Orttenburger.

Orttenburger said the seeds will be used to restore or enhance a combined total of more than seven acres. This particular bog workday focuses on seed planting, though some others feature invasive species removal for plants.

The event had humble beginnings, and now has expanded – but from the start, it was always a restorative nature activity.

“Volunteers help collect seeds from this prairie and subsequently sow them on new restorations, enabling them to participate in the full progression of our habitat restorations,” Orttenburger said. “Seed collecting is a fun, calming activity and a great way to make an enduring difference for West Michigan's habitats.”