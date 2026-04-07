Your Stories: Tales from the Coney

Last time on On Hand, we investigated the origin of a Michigan cuisine classic—the coney dog.

April Baer Flint native Tim Retzloff met us at Sparty's Coney in Lansing to share journals he wrote at Flint's Angelo's.

One listener, Tim Retzloff, remembered the coney restaurant that was something of a touchstone for him while growing up in Flint. From funeral wakes to people-watching, Angelo's Coney Island was a spot for Retzloff and his community to gather.

His coney memories are preserved in journals which he's kept since he was a teenager—and today he shared some of those entries with us.

Tim Retzloff, former Flint resident and Professor of history and LGBTQ studies at Michigan State University

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