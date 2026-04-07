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On Hand

Your Stories: Tales from the Coney

By Molly Anderson,
April Baer
Published April 7, 2026 at 8:52 PM EDT
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Walter P. Reuther Library, Wayne State University.

Last time on On Hand, we investigated the origin of a Michigan cuisine classic—the coney dog.

Flint native Tim Retzloff sits at a table at Sparty's Coney, reading from a stack of journals. April holds a microphone for him. A plate of coneys, one Detroit style and one Flint style, sits on the table in front of Tim.
April Baer
Flint native Tim Retzloff met us at Sparty's Coney in Lansing to share journals he wrote at Flint's Angelo's.

One listener, Tim Retzloff, remembered the coney restaurant that was something of a touchstone for him while growing up in Flint. From funeral wakes to people-watching, Angelo's Coney Island was a spot for Retzloff and his community to gather.

His coney memories are preserved in journals which he's kept since he was a teenager—and today he shared some of those entries with us.

  • Tim Retzloff, former Flint resident and Professor of history and LGBTQ studies at Michigan State University

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On Hand coney dogsrestaurantsmichigan's bestMichigan historyDetroit restaurantsOn Handfood industrydining
Molly Anderson
Molly Anderson is a <i>Stateside </i>Intern for Michigan Public. She is studying English and History at the University of Michigan. She feels safest when surrounded by antiques, books, and funny people.
See stories by Molly Anderson
April Baer
April Baer is the host of Michigan Public’s Stateside talk show.
See stories by April Baer
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