Your Stories: Tales from the Coney
Last time on On Hand, we investigated the origin of a Michigan cuisine classic—the coney dog.
One listener, Tim Retzloff, remembered the coney restaurant that was something of a touchstone for him while growing up in Flint. From funeral wakes to people-watching, Angelo's Coney Island was a spot for Retzloff and his community to gather.
His coney memories are preserved in journals which he's kept since he was a teenager—and today he shared some of those entries with us.
- Tim Retzloff, former Flint resident and Professor of history and LGBTQ studies at Michigan State University
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