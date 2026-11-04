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Meet the newly elected Grand Rapids Public School board members

Michigan Public | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published November 4, 2026 at 3:39 PM EST
From top left to right: incumbent Erika VanDyke, Carlos Kulas-Dominguez, Antoinette Chapman. From bottom left to right: Amaad Hardy, incumbent Jose Rodriguez and Ismalis Nunez.
From top left to right: incumbent Erika VanDyke, Carlos Kulas-Dominguez, Antoinette Chapman. From bottom left to right: Amaad Hardy, incumbent Jose Rodriguez and Ismalis Nunez.

The 2026 race for Grand Rapids Public Schools' Board of Education was packed. 15 candidates ran for five seats with four-year terms, and one incumbent, Erika VanDyke, ran unopposed for a partial term.

According to unofficial election results from Kent County, newcomers Antoinette Chapman, Amaad Hardy, Carlos Kulas-Dominguez and Ismalis Nuñez are joining incumbents José Rodriguez and VanDyke. Current board members Kimberley Williams and Aarie Wade were not re-elected.

Michigan Public asked all candidates about their priorities before the election. Here's what the winners said.

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Politics & Government 2026 Midterm ElectionGrand Rapids Public Schools
Michelle Jokisch Polo
Michelle Jokisch Polo is a producer for Stateside. She joins us from WKAR in Lansing, where she reported in both English and Spanish on a range of topics, including politics, healthcare access and criminal justice.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
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