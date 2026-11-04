Meet the newly elected Grand Rapids Public School board members

The 2026 race for Grand Rapids Public Schools' Board of Education was packed. 15 candidates ran for five seats with four-year terms, and one incumbent, Erika VanDyke, ran unopposed for a partial term.

According to unofficial election results from Kent County, newcomers Antoinette Chapman, Amaad Hardy, Carlos Kulas-Dominguez and Ismalis Nuñez are joining incumbents José Rodriguez and VanDyke. Current board members Kimberley Williams and Aarie Wade were not re-elected.

Michigan Public asked all candidates about their priorities before the election. Here's what the winners said.