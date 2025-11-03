© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published November 3, 2025 at 3:41 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

An OpenAI data center could be constructed in Saline Township outside Ann Arbor, sparking concerns around resource usage and pollution. Bridge Michigan Environment Reporter Kelly House told us more.

Also, The Michigan Farmworker Project says its recent study exposed abuses of Michigan farmworkers. Lisbeth Iglesias-Rios, an epidemiologist and former research faculty at the U-M School of Public Health, walked us through findings of poor working conditions and labor exploitation.

Plus, Chad Smith, the drummer of rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, announced a scholarship for University of Michigan marching band musicians.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kelly House, environment reporter at Bridge Michigan
  • Lisbeth Iglesias-Rios, epidemiologist and former research faculty at U-M school of public health
  • Chad Smith, drummer of Red Hot Chili Peppers
