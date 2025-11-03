Stateside: Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

An OpenAI data center could be constructed in Saline Township outside Ann Arbor, sparking concerns around resource usage and pollution. Bridge Michigan Environment Reporter Kelly House told us more.

Also, The Michigan Farmworker Project says its recent study exposed abuses of Michigan farmworkers. Lisbeth Iglesias-Rios, an epidemiologist and former research faculty at the U-M School of Public Health, walked us through findings of poor working conditions and labor exploitation.

Plus, Chad Smith, the drummer of rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, announced a scholarship for University of Michigan marching band musicians.

