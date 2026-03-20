Stateside: Friday, March 20, 2026

Today, we discussed evolving security measures and crisis response with the CEO of Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit. The social services agency's office is just minutes away from Temple Israel, the West Bloomfield synagogue that was attacked last week.

Then, poet and Michigan State University scholar LeConté J. Dill read from her new collection of verse, Soul Survivors, which imagines the lives of three fictional Black girls in different U.S. cities, grounded in her own sociological research. And, an archivist told us about how the opening of the Erie Canal kickstarted Michigan’s population growth.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: