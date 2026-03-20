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Stateside: Friday, March 20, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 20, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT
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Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.

Today, we discussed evolving security measures and crisis response with the CEO of Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit. The social services agency's office is just minutes away from Temple Israel, the West Bloomfield synagogue that was attacked last week.

Then, poet and Michigan State University scholar LeConté J. Dill read from her new collection of verse, Soul Survivors, which imagines the lives of three fictional Black girls in different U.S. cities, grounded in her own sociological research. And, an archivist told us about how the opening of the Erie Canal kickstarted Michigan’s population growth.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Perry Ohren, CEO of Jewish Families Services of Detroit
  • LeConté Dill, poet and associate professor of African American and African Studies at Michigan State University
  • Rachel Clark, archivist for the Archives of Michigan
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Stateside On Air Detroit Jewish communityMichigan State Universitymichigan poetsLake EriesociologyMichigan history
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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