Stateside: Thursday, March 26, 2026

First, sports columnist John Niyo chatted with us about his expectations for the University of Michigan and Michigan State University men's basketball teams for March Madness.

Then, artists Cary Loren and Anne Carson discussed their experience collaborating on a spoken-word performance at the Detroit Public Library. Their performance commemorated the closing of the library’s exhibit, “Noise, Vision and Ruins," a sister exhibit to Loren’s showcase at the Cranbrook Art Museum called, “Mythic Chaos: 50 Years of Destroy All Monsters."

Plus, Sam Davis, a Michigander and director of 2026 Oscar-winning short The Singers, spoke about his journey into filmmaking. The film, based on a short story from the 19th century, centers on an impromptu singing contest at a suburban dive bar.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: