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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, March 26, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT
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The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First, sports columnist John Niyo chatted with us about his expectations for the University of Michigan and Michigan State University men's basketball teams for March Madness.

Then, artists Cary Loren and Anne Carson discussed their experience collaborating on a spoken-word performance at the Detroit Public Library. Their performance commemorated the closing of the library’s exhibit, “Noise, Vision and Ruins," a sister exhibit to Loren’s showcase at the Cranbrook Art Museum called, “Mythic Chaos: 50 Years of Destroy All Monsters."

Plus, Sam Davis, a Michigander and director of 2026 Oscar-winning short The Singers, spoke about his journey into filmmaking. The film, based on a short story from the 19th century, centers on an impromptu singing contest at a suburban dive bar.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • John Niyo, sports columnist for the Detroit News
  • Cary Loren, artist, musician and author, founder of noise/rock band Destroy All Monsters; co-founder of the Book Beat in Oak Park
  • Anne Carson, Canadian poet, essayist, and translator
  • Sam Davis, filmmaker, director of The Singers
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Stateside On Air march madnessDetroit artfilmoscarsCranbrook Art Museumbasketball
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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