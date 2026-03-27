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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, March 27, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 27, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, Cesar Chavez Avenue in Lansing might be renamed after the agricultural workers union co-founder, who died in 1993, was accused earlier this month of abusing young women and girls. We talked to a Lansing City Council member about how she's reckoning with the legacy Chavez helped to build.

Then, a Points North segment dug into the story of a mysterious goo that was dripping from a research vessel in Lake Erie.

Plus, a Ukrainian-American photojournalist previewed his virtual-reality experience that takes the viewer into a home in Kyiv, Ukraine, during Russian drone attacks. The work will be shown at the Ann Arbor Film Festival this weekend.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Deyanira Nevarez Martinez, 2nd Ward Lansing City Council Member
  • Ellie Katz, Interlochen Public Radio reporter
  • Joseph Sywenkyj, photographer and visiting professor of journalism at the University of Michigan
Tags
Stateside On Air lansing roadscesar chavezagricultureLake ErieVirtual RealityukrainerussiaAnn Arbor Film Festivalbiologymichigan lakes
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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