Stateside: Friday, March 27, 2026
Today on Stateside, Cesar Chavez Avenue in Lansing might be renamed after the agricultural workers union co-founder, who died in 1993, was accused earlier this month of abusing young women and girls. We talked to a Lansing City Council member about how she's reckoning with the legacy Chavez helped to build.
Then, a Points North segment dug into the story of a mysterious goo that was dripping from a research vessel in Lake Erie.
Plus, a Ukrainian-American photojournalist previewed his virtual-reality experience that takes the viewer into a home in Kyiv, Ukraine, during Russian drone attacks. The work will be shown at the Ann Arbor Film Festival this weekend.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Deyanira Nevarez Martinez, 2nd Ward Lansing City Council Member
- Ellie Katz, Interlochen Public Radio reporter
- Joseph Sywenkyj, photographer and visiting professor of journalism at the University of Michigan