Stateside: Friday, March 27, 2026

Today on Stateside, Cesar Chavez Avenue in Lansing might be renamed after the agricultural workers union co-founder, who died in 1993, was accused earlier this month of abusing young women and girls. We talked to a Lansing City Council member about how she's reckoning with the legacy Chavez helped to build.

Then, a Points North segment dug into the story of a mysterious goo that was dripping from a research vessel in Lake Erie.

Plus, a Ukrainian-American photojournalist previewed his virtual-reality experience that takes the viewer into a home in Kyiv, Ukraine, during Russian drone attacks. The work will be shown at the Ann Arbor Film Festival this weekend.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: