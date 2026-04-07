Stateside: Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026

First, we heard John U. Bacon's thoughts on the Michigan Wolverines' NCAA basketball championship-winning game against the University of Connecticut.

We also heard from an immigrant rights advocate whose own nephew was picked up by ICE. She shared what it took to work toward his release.

Michigan Author Maria Dong shared thoughts about her latest book, "Aviary." Set in South Korea and the U.S., the psychological thriller following two sisters who grew up on the run.

Plus, as longtime farmers look to retire, their children often choose careers elsewhere, leaving farmland with an uncertain future. We talked with the director of MIFarmLink, a program pairing aspiring farmers with existing farmland.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: