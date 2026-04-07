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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:57 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

First, we heard John U. Bacon's thoughts on the Michigan Wolverines' NCAA basketball championship-winning game against the University of Connecticut.

We also heard from an immigrant rights advocate whose own nephew was picked up by ICE. She shared what it took to work toward his release.

Michigan Author Maria Dong shared thoughts about her latest book, "Aviary." Set in South Korea and the U.S., the psychological thriller following two sisters who grew up on the run.

Plus, as longtime farmers look to retire, their children often choose careers elsewhere, leaving farmland with an uncertain future. We talked with the director of MIFarmLink, a program pairing aspiring farmers with existing farmland.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Doug Tribou, host of "Morning Edition" for Michigan Public
  • John U. Bacon, author and sports commentator
  • Beenish Ahmed, local impact reporter for Michigan Public
  • Maria Dong, author of "Aviary"
  • Seydi Sarr, Detroit-based immigrant rights advocate
  • Jill Dohner, director of MIFarmLink
  • Simon and Caitlin Yevzelman, owners of Cedar Field Farm
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Stateside On Air basketballICE detaineesmichigan booksMichigan authorsfarmingyoung farmers
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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