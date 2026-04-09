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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, April 9, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 9, 2026 at 5:04 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

First, we learned more about why President Donald Trump has lost the support of iconic conservative voices because of his threats against Iran. Then, violinist Negar Dena Afazel shared her thoughts on creation and identity as an Iranian-American artist. Plus, Curtis Chin's memoir about growing up Chinese-American in Detroit has been chosen by Michigan Humanities as this year’s Great Michigan Read. Chin will be reading from his memoir, Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant, at events across the state. More information is available here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Phoebe Wall Howard, frequent contributor to the Detroit News and author of the newsletter Shifting Gears on Substack
  • Negar Dena Afazel, violinist, founder and director of the Kalamazoo Violin Choir
  • Curtis Chin, award-winning author and producer
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Stateside On Air President Trump iran warIranpersian culturemusicchineseasian americans
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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