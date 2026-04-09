Stateside: Thursday, April 9, 2026

First, we learned more about why President Donald Trump has lost the support of iconic conservative voices because of his threats against Iran. Then, violinist Negar Dena Afazel shared her thoughts on creation and identity as an Iranian-American artist. Plus, Curtis Chin's memoir about growing up Chinese-American in Detroit has been chosen by Michigan Humanities as this year’s Great Michigan Read. Chin will be reading from his memoir, Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant, at events across the state. More information is available here.

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