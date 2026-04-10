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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, April 10, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:17 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Measles infections are on the rise in Southeast Michigan. We spoke with health reporter Kristen Jordan Shamus about the new vaccine recommendations for babies under 1 year of age.

Then, Bridge Michigan reporters Eli Newman and Jordyn Hermani joined us to talk about what happens when young people in Michigan look for care during a mental health crisis and struggle to find it. They've been examining the impact of a shortage of psychiatric beds in the state.

And, writer Tamar Charney offered us a spring meditation on leaning into nature as a source of healing. After that, we revisited a conversation with poet Zilka Joseph about the community she grew up in — a unique Jewish enclave in Mumbai.

If you're looking for our conversation with author Curtis Chin, find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kristen Jordan Shamus, health reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Jordyn Hermani, state policy and politics reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Eli Newman, health reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Tamar Charney, writer and editorial consultant
  • Zilka Joseph, Michigan poet and creative writing teacher
Tags
Stateside On Air Measleschildhood vaccinationsVaccinationssoutheast Michiganmental healthpsychiatric hospitalsNational Poetry Month
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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