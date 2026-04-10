Stateside: Friday, April 10, 2026

Measles infections are on the rise in Southeast Michigan. We spoke with health reporter Kristen Jordan Shamus about the new vaccine recommendations for babies under 1 year of age.

Then, Bridge Michigan reporters Eli Newman and Jordyn Hermani joined us to talk about what happens when young people in Michigan look for care during a mental health crisis and struggle to find it. They've been examining the impact of a shortage of psychiatric beds in the state.

And, writer Tamar Charney offered us a spring meditation on leaning into nature as a source of healing. After that, we revisited a conversation with poet Zilka Joseph about the community she grew up in — a unique Jewish enclave in Mumbai.

If you're looking for our conversation with author Curtis Chin, find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

