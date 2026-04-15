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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Multiple dams in Northern Michigan are at risk of failing after heavy rains and plenty of snow melt. Today, we spoke with two reporters in Cheboygan and Bellaire to hear about the pace of evacuations.

Then, we spoke with Cody Cook-Parrott about their new book, "The Practice of Attention," which describes the Michigan artist's detox from social media, and the systems they've built to reclaim their attention.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Claire Keenan-Kurgan, Interlochen Public Radio reporter
  • AJ Jones, WCMU Public Media reporter
  • Cody Cook-Parrott, author and artist living in the Leelanau Peninsula
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Stateside On Air cheboyganTraverse Citynorthern michiganFloodingmichigan writerssocial media
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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