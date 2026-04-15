Stateside: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Multiple dams in Northern Michigan are at risk of failing after heavy rains and plenty of snow melt. Today, we spoke with two reporters in Cheboygan and Bellaire to hear about the pace of evacuations.

Then, we spoke with Cody Cook-Parrott about their new book, "The Practice of Attention," which describes the Michigan artist's detox from social media, and the systems they've built to reclaim their attention.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

