Stateside: Friday, April 17, 2026

Two doctors with Michigan ties have co-signed an editorial in the Journal of the American Medical Association calling for an immediate increase in medical oversight at federal immigration detention centers. We spoke with one of them, Dr. Michele Heisler, about her concerns about preventable deaths at centers with historically high populations of detainees.

Then, from Interlochen Public Radio's Points North, a story about what's killing rural trees around the Midwest.

And, guitarist Alex Wand discusses his musical interests, which have taken him across four continents and propelled a catalogue of recordings unlike any other. He gives us a sample of the music he’ll play at a Saturday show at The Ark.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

