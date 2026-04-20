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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, April 17, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 20, 2026 at 10:25 AM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Two doctors with Michigan ties have co-signed an editorial in the Journal of the American Medical Association calling for an immediate increase in medical oversight at federal immigration detention centers. We spoke with one of them, Dr. Michele Heisler, about her concerns about preventable deaths at centers with historically high populations of detainees.

Then, from Interlochen Public Radio's Points North, a story about what's killing rural trees around the Midwest.

And, guitarist Alex Wand discusses his musical interests, which have taken him across four continents and propelled a catalogue of recordings unlike any other. He gives us a sample of the music he’ll play at a Saturday show at The Ark.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Michelle Heisler, MD, professor of internal medicine and public health at Michigan Medicine
  • Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer of Points North for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Christian Elliot, science journalist and audio producer
  • Alex Wand, musician, director of music, University of Michigan Residential College
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Stateside On Air ICE detaineesImmigration detentionPoints Norththe arkherbicide
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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