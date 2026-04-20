Stateside: Monday, April 20, 2026

Today on Stateside, a reporter for Michigan Pubic Radio Network gave us the rundown on the Michigan Democrats' endorsement convention over the weekend. Plus, President Trump recently ordered that eligible voter lists be created for each state. Michigan Public's Political Director and reporters from Bridge Michigan and Votebeat broke down what this executive order means in a new segment of FAQ Squad.

Then, the Detroit Zoo has three new baby lion cubs. The supervisor of large carnivores and marine mammals at the zoo talked to us about their lion pride.

Also, a new episode of On Hand digs into the history of euchre in Michigan. We spoke to a couple of euchre enthusiasts about where the game originated.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: