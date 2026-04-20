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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, April 20, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 20, 2026 at 6:27 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a reporter for Michigan Pubic Radio Network gave us the rundown on the Michigan Democrats' endorsement convention over the weekend. Plus, President Trump recently ordered that eligible voter lists be created for each state. Michigan Public's Political Director and reporters from Bridge Michigan and Votebeat broke down what this executive order means in a new segment of FAQ Squad.

Then, the Detroit Zoo has three new baby lion cubs. The supervisor of large carnivores and marine mammals at the zoo talked to us about their lion pride.

Also, a new episode of On Hand digs into the history of euchre in Michigan. We spoke to a couple of euchre enthusiasts about where the game originated.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Colin Jackson, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Zoe Clark, Political Director for Michigan Public
  • Jordyn Hermani, covers state policy and politics for Bridge Michigan
  • Haley Harding, reporter for Votebeat
  • Flo Yates, supervisor of large carnivores and marine mammals at the Detroit Zoo
  • Jamie and Becky DeVries, hosts of monthly euchre tournament at Oakestown Brewery in Grandville, Michigan
  • Steven Zink, retired IT professor at the University of Nevada and unofficial euchre historian
Tags
Stateside On Air Democratic conventionsMichigan Democratic PartyFAQ SquadDetroit ZooDetroit LionszooOn HandeuchregamesMichigan historyexecutive ordermail-in ballotsU.S. Postal Servicenew voters
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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