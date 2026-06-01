© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, June 1, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 1, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, Detroit's efforts to get landlords to being rental properties up to code. Changes to city laws have not made a dent in the long list of properties needing attention. We'll talk to a reporter covering the city's rental housing safety efforts.

Then, original reporting from Michigan Public about a former detainee at the North Lake Processing Center alleges she was repeatedly sexually assaulted. North Lake, in Baldwin, MI, is the largest immigrant detention center in the Midwest. The survivor was deported before the investigation concluded. We hear her story and speak to the two reporters who uncovered her case.

Finally, we bring you the latest episode of On Hand. On this installment, we tackle the question of where Up North begins. Turns out, there's an ecological answer to the contentious topic.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Aaron Mondry, reporter for Outlier Media
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, producer for Stateside
  • Adam Yahya Rayes, reporter for Michigan Public
  • Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan
  • Joshua Cohen, lead ecologist with the Michigan Natural Features Inventory at MSU Extension
Tags
Stateside On Air North Lake Processing CenterimmigrationDetroithousing and urban developmentRentingsexual assaultdeportation
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button