Stateside: Monday, June 1, 2026

Today on Stateside, Detroit's efforts to get landlords to being rental properties up to code. Changes to city laws have not made a dent in the long list of properties needing attention. We'll talk to a reporter covering the city's rental housing safety efforts.

Then, original reporting from Michigan Public about a former detainee at the North Lake Processing Center alleges she was repeatedly sexually assaulted. North Lake, in Baldwin, MI, is the largest immigrant detention center in the Midwest. The survivor was deported before the investigation concluded. We hear her story and speak to the two reporters who uncovered her case.

Finally, we bring you the latest episode of On Hand. On this installment, we tackle the question of where Up North begins. Turns out, there's an ecological answer to the contentious topic.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: