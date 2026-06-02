Stateside: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Today on Stateside, tech company executives and Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended a groundbreaking event for a data center in Saline Township Monday. We talk to a reporter about the construction of the center known as "The Barn."

Next, Bigfoot sightings reported eight times in five days in northeast Ohio in early March. The latest episode of Points North dives into the reports and how the locals are responding to the newfound attention.

Then, a ballot campaign known as "Michiganders for Money Out of Politics" has gained support and aims to limit undisclosed political contributions by corporations. We chat with a business journalist about the campaign's objective, and how some of the state's most powerful CEOs view the project.

Finally, the cuts to the budget of a statewide program that battles invasive species. WKAR's Victoria Witke details the work the program is doing to protect Michigan land and water while operating with fewer resources.

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