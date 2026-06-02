© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 2, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, tech company executives and Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended a groundbreaking event for a data center in Saline Township Monday. We talk to a reporter about the construction of the center known as "The Barn."

Next, Bigfoot sightings reported eight times in five days in northeast Ohio in early March. The latest episode of Points North dives into the reports and how the locals are responding to the newfound attention.

Then, a ballot campaign known as "Michiganders for Money Out of Politics" has gained support and aims to limit undisclosed political contributions by corporations. We chat with a business journalist about the campaign's objective, and how some of the state's most powerful CEOs view the project.

Finally, the cuts to the budget of a statewide program that battles invasive species. WKAR's Victoria Witke details the work the program is doing to protect Michigan land and water while operating with fewer resources.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dustin Walsh, senior reporter at Crain's Detroit Business
  • Dan Wanschura, Host and Executive Producer of Points North
  • Chad Livengood, politics editor and columnist at The Detroit News
  • Victoria Witke, news intern at WKAR
Tags
Stateside On Air artificial intelligencetechtechnologyAIBigfootohioDTE EnergyutilitiesConsumer's Energyinvasive species
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button