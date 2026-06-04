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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, June 4, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 4, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, tensions between Michigan's publicly-funded university presidents and its governance have been a recent fixture, leading to repeated leadership changes. We talk to a reporter about a bill aiming to address these problems that failed to pass the state legislative this week.

Next, The New York Times published an investigative story on child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's past attending and donating to Interlochen Center of Arts. We hear from the reporter who examined the long history between Epstein and Interlochen.

Finally, an art exhibit in Grand Rapid at Avenue for the Arts is celebrating the work of more than 30 LGBTQ+ Michigan artists is opening in Grand Rapids. We chat with the curator and one of the artists about the exhibition, "Visible. Vital. Unignorable."

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, politics editor at The Detroit News
  • Graham Bowley, investigative reporter at The New York Times
  • Annamarie Buller, curator of art exhibit, "Visible. Vital. Unignorable."
  • Caroline Bell, artist, "Visible. Vital. Unignorable."
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Stateside On Air university endowmentsUniversity of MichiganMichigan StateInterlochenEpstein Grand Rapidspride
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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