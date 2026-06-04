Stateside: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Today on Stateside, tensions between Michigan's publicly-funded university presidents and its governance have been a recent fixture, leading to repeated leadership changes. We talk to a reporter about a bill aiming to address these problems that failed to pass the state legislative this week.

Next, The New York Times published an investigative story on child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's past attending and donating to Interlochen Center of Arts. We hear from the reporter who examined the long history between Epstein and Interlochen.

Finally, an art exhibit in Grand Rapid at Avenue for the Arts is celebrating the work of more than 30 LGBTQ+ Michigan artists is opening in Grand Rapids. We chat with the curator and one of the artists about the exhibition, "Visible. Vital. Unignorable."

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: